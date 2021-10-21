Thu, October 21, 2021

Financial problems drive man to commit suicide

A 26-year-old man jumped to his death from Bhumibol 2 Bridge in Samut Prakan province on Tuesday. His wife suspected the suicide stemmed from anxiety caused by a financial crisis after he was previously infected with Covid-19.

On Wednesday, his corpse was found floating on the water surface at around 8pm. Local boat driver reportedly took to the land and informed Samrong Tai police.

The body was identified as Charoenchok Pentamwa, by his wife Kanmanee Ratsawang.

The woman suspected that her husband committed suicide due to anxiety about the financial crisis. She explained that Charoenchok had infected Covid-19 previously, and his savings had been completely spent for the treatment.
 

