Financial problems drive man to commit suicide

On Wednesday, his corpse was found floating on the water surface at around 8pm. Local boat driver reportedly took to the land and informed Samrong Tai police.



The body was identified as Charoenchok Pentamwa, by his wife Kanmanee Ratsawang.



The woman suspected that her husband committed suicide due to anxiety about the financial crisis. She explained that Charoenchok had infected Covid-19 previously, and his savings had been completely spent for the treatment.

