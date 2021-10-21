TAT comes out with initial guidelines for tourists, more blue zones to be created from Nov 1

TAT has divided tourists into three groups:
1. Fully vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries with high economic value can travel without quarantine throughout the country.
2. Tourists that don’t arrive from low-risk countries can travel without quarantine for 7 days in a specific area (so-called “blue zone”).
3. Tourists who are not vaccinated according to the criteria will have to go into “alternative quarantine”. Tourists who arrive by plane will be quarantined for 10 days, while those entering through land borders will be quarantined for 14 days.
Thailand will open pilot areas (blue zones without quarantine) in 45 provinces. Such zones are currently in operation in four provinces – Phuket, Surat Thani (Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao), Phang-nga (Khao Lak, Koh Yao), and Krabi (Koh Phi Phi, Koh Ngai, Railay beach).
Under phase 1, blue zones will be opened in another 15 provinces between November 1 and 30. The 15 are Bangkok, Samut Prakan. (Suvarnabhumi Airport), Phang-nga (the whole province), Krabi (the whole province), Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin, Nong Kae), Phetchaburi (Cha-am municipality), Chonburi (Pattaya, Bang Lamung districts, Na Chom Thian subdistrict, Bang Saray subdistrict, Koh Si Chang district, Si Racha district), Chiang Mai (Mueang district, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao), Ranong (Koh Phayam), Nong Khai (Mueang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkom), Loei (Chiang Khan), Buriram (Mueang), Udon Thani (Mueang, Na Yung, Nong Han, Prajaksilpakom, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung), Rayong (Koh Samet), and Trat (Koh Chang).
Under phase 2, more blue zones will be opened between December 1 and 31: in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
And under phase 3, blue zones will be created from January 1 in Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Tak, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Bueng Kan, Ubon Ratchathani, Nan, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Satun.
Published : October 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021
Published : Oct 21, 2021