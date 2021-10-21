TAT comes out with initial guidelines for tourists, more blue zones to be created from Nov 1

TAT has divided tourists into three groups:

1. Fully vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries with high economic value can travel without quarantine throughout the country.

2. Tourists that don’t arrive from low-risk countries can travel without quarantine for 7 days in a specific area (so-called “blue zone”).

3. Tourists who are not vaccinated according to the criteria will have to go into “alternative quarantine”. Tourists who arrive by plane will be quarantined for 10 days, while those entering through land borders will be quarantined for 14 days.