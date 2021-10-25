Rain eases in upper Thailand with isolated heavy rain in the South

Less rain is forecast over upper part of the country with isolated heavy rain in the South. People in risky areas should beware of thundershowers and heavy rain.

The department also mentioned that the active low-pressure cell over the middle South China Sea will likely intensify and make landfall over the lower Vietnam during October 27-28.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cloudy with isolated thundershowers; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees and highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department