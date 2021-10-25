Mon, October 25, 2021

Sandbox programme helps revive Phuket’s tourism, says govt spokesman

The government’s tourism sandbox programme that has started since July in Phuket has attracted several foreign and domestic visitors to the province and help revives its tourism industry, which is the main source of income of Phuket, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Sunday.

“I visited Phuket on Saturday (October 23) and saw many travelers, both Thai and foreigners, entering the province via the Phuket International Airport,” he said. “Many businesses and retail shops in the province are also opening nearly at the same level as before the outbreak. Many shop owners that I talked to thank the government for this tourism sandbox programme that help generates income for those who have been hit by the impact of Covid-19 outbreak.”
 

“Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that as of October 21, 113 days since the Phuket Sandbox started, the programme has attracted 53,120 visitors and generated over Bt3.19 billion of income to the locals,” he added. “The government has recently approved additional Bt1,500 for registrants under “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) co-shopping campaign, which should further increase the spending in Phuket and other tourist provinces toward year end.”

“The sandbox programme is one of the government’s efforts to revive tourism industry that have been affected by the outbreak and help local entrepreneurs reopen their businesses as soon as possible,” said Thanakorn. “Thailand is expected to welcome more foreign visitors as well as see increasing domestic travel from November 1 onward when nighttime curfew will be lifted in 17 tourist provinces.”

