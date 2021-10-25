Mon, October 25, 2021

Bangkok prepares to battle PM2.5 problem as cool season approaches

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with the Pollution Control Department to set up measures to tackle the PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) dust problem, which is expected to escalate during the coming cool season, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Sunday.

“BMA officials will increase the inspection of vehicles emitting black smoke in all districts, while encouraging users to keep their vehicles in optimum working condition and turn off the engine while parking,” he said.
“Also, burning of garbage or weeds in an open space will be prohibited to reduce the source of air pollution in the city,” Aswin made clear.

He said the BMA would dispatch water trucks to spray roads, public spaces and plants to reduce dust accumulation and enhance cleanliness across the city.

“The BMA has instructed 308 crematoriums in the province to keep their furnaces in perfect working condition and use the heat of at least 850 degrees Celsius to ensure complete burning and reduce smoke emission,” the governor said. “Meanwhile, all 77 shrines in Bangkok have been asked to cut down on the number of joss stick pots and allow the use of only short joss sticks that have a reduced burning time,” he said.

To make sure that Bangkokians stay healthy during the cool season, the BMA will dispatch mobile medical units to provide free physical check-ups and medical advice to people residing in areas that have a high level of PM2.5 and other air pollution.

“People should continue to wear face masks when leaving their homes and refrain from outdoor activities for an extended period,” Aswin advised.

He added that residents can check for air quality reports in Bangkok in real time via the websites www.bangkokairquality.comwww.air4bangkok.com and www.prbangkok.com.

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

