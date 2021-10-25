Bangkok prepares to battle PM2.5 problem as cool season approaches

“The BMA has instructed 308 crematoriums in the province to keep their furnaces in perfect working condition and use the heat of at least 850 degrees Celsius to ensure complete burning and reduce smoke emission,” the governor said. “Meanwhile, all 77 shrines in Bangkok have been asked to cut down on the number of joss stick pots and allow the use of only short joss sticks that have a reduced burning time,” he said.

To make sure that Bangkokians stay healthy during the cool season, the BMA will dispatch mobile medical units to provide free physical check-ups and medical advice to people residing in areas that have a high level of PM2.5 and other air pollution.

“People should continue to wear face masks when leaving their homes and refrain from outdoor activities for an extended period,” Aswin advised.

He added that residents can check for air quality reports in Bangkok in real time via the websites www.bangkokairquality.com, www.air4bangkok.com and www.prbangkok.com.