Artful thief enters store through roof, disappears with THB10 million in gold

The stunning incident happened on Saturday in Muang district.

The robber, who was said to be “not older than 35”, reportedly hit the two shop attendants – the owner’s cousins aged 65 and 71 – with a piece of wood and brandished a long knife to force them to open the gold safe.

According to police on Sunday, the robber escaped with his expensive haul through the same hole he had drilled in the ceiling.

However, he left his shoes at the scene and police believe they are an important piece of evidence that could help in identifying him. But officers admitted they were not sure whether he is Thai or a foreigner.