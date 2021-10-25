Mon, October 25, 2021

in-focus

Artful thief enters store through roof, disappears with THB10 million in gold

A wily thief descended into a Phuket gold store through the roof, reportedly attacked two elderly shop attendants and forced them to open a safe, then took off with his gold haul valued at THB10 million.

The stunning incident happened on Saturday in Muang district.

The robber, who was said to be “not older than 35”, reportedly hit the two shop attendants – the owner’s cousins aged 65 and 71 – with a piece of wood and brandished a long knife to force them to open the gold safe.

According to police on Sunday, the robber escaped with his expensive haul through the same hole he had drilled in the ceiling.

However, he left his shoes at the scene and police believe they are an important piece of evidence that could help in identifying him. But officers admitted they were not sure whether he is Thai or a foreigner.

