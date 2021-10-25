94% of Thais still concerned about country reopening: Health Department

The survey showed only 28 per cent are confident in disease control measures and the prevention of further infections.
Meanwhile, 72 per cent said the measures should be increased or intensified to ensure health safety. This includes accelerating vaccinations for everyone across the country to meet the criteria of covering 70 per cent of the population in each province.
Some 60 per cent of the respondents said they would like to see tighter controls on illegal entry along the border, and 55 per cent said they would favour strict monitoring and compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures at workplaces and for the general public.
There was no mention of how many people took part in the survey.
Published : October 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
