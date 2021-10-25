Mon, October 25, 2021

94% of Thais still concerned about country reopening: Health Department

Some 94 per cent of Thais are still concerned about the Covid-19 situation once the country reopens from November 1, according to a survey conducted by the Department of Health from October 14 to 20.

The survey showed only 28 per cent are confident in disease control measures and the prevention of further infections.

Meanwhile, 72 per cent said the measures should be increased or intensified to ensure health safety. This includes accelerating vaccinations for everyone across the country to meet the criteria of covering 70 per cent of the population in each province.

Some 60 per cent of the respondents said they would like to see tighter controls on illegal entry along the border, and 55 per cent said they would favour strict monitoring and compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures at workplaces and for the general public.

There was no mention of how many people took part in the survey.

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

