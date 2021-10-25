Mon, October 25, 2021

Committee hopes draft law will help country to avoid repetition of Tak Bai incident

Democrat Party spokesman Siripa Intavichein of the Extraordinary Committee for the Draft Prevention of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act recalled the violence in Narathiwat’s Tak Bai district on October 25, 2004, faulting government officials for the deaths in the incident that came because of “suppression” and after the protests “were severely crushed”.

“In addition to this horror, there are also villagers who have been psychologically affected,” she said on the 17th anniversary of the incident. This comes from a failure of law enforcement without restraint leading to violence, and has led to anger and a feeling of injustice by villagers in the area as well as the general public, Siripa said.

The committee will complete review of the law within the time frame because parliament will open on November 1, she said.

There should be legal improvements to meet international human rights principles to prevent such violence from happening again, Siripa said.

Therefore, it should be expedited to rigorously create guarantees for safety of life in order to bring back people’s trust in the state, she added.

Published : October 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

