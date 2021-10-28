Thu, October 28, 2021

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast across Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday (October 28) that the high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand while the low-pressure cell covers Cambodia. The easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail over the lower Northeast, the East and the Central. Increasing rainfall and isolated heavy rain are likely in the lower North, the lower Northeast, the Central and the East.

Meanwhile, the easterly and the northeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf and the South, causing isolated heavy rain in the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 28-31 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-27 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

