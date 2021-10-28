Thai-made ATK has 96% accuracy: NIA

NIA deputy executive director Vichian Suksoir said the Thai-made ATK was developed by Affinome and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, with support from his agency.

According to test results among 200 persons, the error rate of the ATK was very low.

Vichian added that the result of the test takes 15 minutes.

The kits have been registered with the Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.