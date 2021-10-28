Thu, October 28, 2021

Thai-made ATK has 96% accuracy: NIA

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) has introduced an antigen test kit produced by Thai organisations, with an accuracy of 96 per cent in detecting the Covid-19 virus.

NIA deputy executive director Vichian Suksoir said the Thai-made ATK was developed by Affinome and the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, with support from his agency.

According to test results among 200 persons, the error rate of the ATK was very low.

Vichian added that the result of the test takes 15 minutes.

The kits have been registered with the Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration.

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

