Thu, October 28, 2021

in-focus

North, Isaan to enjoy cool-to-cold weather from Nov 2

The Meteorological Department forecast that cool-to-cold weather will envelop the north and northeast after November 2.

The south will experience more rain from October 30, with many areas at risk of heavy showers.

There is presently a slight increase in rainfall in upper Thailand, but it is mostly light to moderate due to the influence of a low-pressure cell covering the lower Northeast, the East and the Central region. The high pressure will spread, causing rain which will ease on October 30.

In the South, however, rains will increase.

The department has advised people to watch out for heavy rain in some areas, especially the southern coast of the Gulf of Thailand due to easterly winds.

And with the North and the Northeast forecast to experience cool-to-cold weather from November 2, the department has advised residents to take extra care of their health.

Related News

Published : October 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Foreign business confidence in Thailand improves slightly

Published : Oct 28, 2021

PM orders crackdown on Favipiravir smuggling

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Lalisa not to grace Phuket’s New Year countdown after all

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Singers, musicians can register for Bangkok’s Street Music fest next month

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Latest News

Foreign business confidence in Thailand improves slightly

Published : Oct 28, 2021

North, Isaan to enjoy cool-to-cold weather from Nov 2

Published : Oct 28, 2021

PM orders crackdown on Favipiravir smuggling

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Finance Ministry expects GDP to grow 4% next year, with 7 million foreign tourists likely to visit kingdom

Published : Oct 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.