North, Isaan to enjoy cool-to-cold weather from Nov 2

The south will experience more rain from October 30, with many areas at risk of heavy showers.
There is presently a slight increase in rainfall in upper Thailand, but it is mostly light to moderate due to the influence of a low-pressure cell covering the lower Northeast, the East and the Central region. The high pressure will spread, causing rain which will ease on October 30.
In the South, however, rains will increase.
The department has advised people to watch out for heavy rain in some areas, especially the southern coast of the Gulf of Thailand due to easterly winds.
And with the North and the Northeast forecast to experience cool-to-cold weather from November 2, the department has advised residents to take extra care of their health.
Published : October 28, 2021
