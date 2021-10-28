Foreign business confidence in Thailand improves slightly

However, foreign investors believe Thailand’s economic situation in the next three months, or the 4th quarter, will improve after lockdowns have been relaxed and the country reopens from November 1.

But foreign businessmen said they wanted the Thai government to have a clear plan in controlling Covid-19 and providing vaccines to residents more quickly, policies to provide subsidies to businesses and SMEs affected by the pandemic and to fix “complex rules” for investments so that the process is modern and simplified, including the process of obtaining visas and work permits, besides further easing Covid measures to make business operations more convenient.