How to protect your facebook account

1. Click on the menu bar (the three-line icon) and select “Settings”;



2. Select “Password and Security”;



3. Select "Facebook Protect";



4. Press “Next” then “Next” again;



5. Click on the “Fix Now” button on a page with a message read "We’ve checked your account for vulnerabilities";



6. Press the “Turn On” button to turn on two-factor authentication;



7. Select a security method by clicking on the “Text message (SMS)” section;



8. Select the phone number and wait for the 6-digit code to be sent to the mobile phone. Then enter the code and press “Continue”;



9. It will appear that the two-factor authentication is on, press “Done”.