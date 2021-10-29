Small aircraft cuts man in half in freak accident in Lamphun

Parked nearby was a Cirrus SR22T small aircraft that had sustained damage to the front propeller, right wing and left rear wheel. The pilot, Ram Supha, 49, said he had flown from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport and hit the victim while landing in the Sahapat Airport. The victim was allegedly exercising on the runway.

Pol Maj-General Piya Tawichai, commander of Region 5 Police, said Ram was the brother-in-law of veteran Buri Ram politician Newin Chidchob, who had served as minister to the PM’s Office under Thaksin Shinawatra’s regime.

“I will personally supervise the handling of this case to ensure the investigation is transparent and that every party receives justice,” he said.

A source revealed that Ram is a board member of Chiang Mai Night Safari and often flew from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Buri Ram for business.