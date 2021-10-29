Thailand International Boat Show to kick-start luxury tourism revival

The Thailand International Boat Show will be a boost to the local economy as all facets of the hospitality industry will benefit from the four-day extravaganza with an influx of international and domestic visitors.

From dinghies to superyachts, tenders and water toys, there will be a wide array of boats for sale and charter at the show including many of the most recognisable marine brands such as Fontaine Pajot, Majesty Yachts, NEEL, Oryx, ILIAD, Silvercraft, LEEN, Nomad Yachts, Stealth Catamarans, Ocean Voyager, Rapido, Corsair Marine, Integrated Marine Service and more. There will also be a new innovative marine market where all types of nautical products will be on sale at reasonable prices.

As with major yacht shows like Cannes and Monaco the Thailand International Boat Show is a “must attend” event for major players in the yachting industry, many who see Southeast Asia as the final yachting frontier and wish to gain a foothold in a region that stretches from Sri Lanka to Fiji.

In addition to boats and all things marine, visitors can expect luxury cars, motorcycles, watches, fashion and more at the show. Thailand's growing prowess as a health and wellness hub sees a number of companies focusing on traditional and herbal wellness as well as revolutionary new-wave medicine and healing at the show, led by StemCell 21 and the IntelliHealth Plus Rejuvenation Clinic.

High-end realtor Coldwell Banker will be one of the many companies showcasing the luxury real estate. With space at a premium in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, many visitors are drawn to the upscale villas and properties that Phuket and the southern Thai isles have to offer, combined with the marine leisure lifestyle on their doorstep.

Mixing business with pleasure, organisers promise something for everyone at the show. Daily entertainment and a bustling boardwalk offering al fresco dining together with some pop-up surprises will ensure visitors are spoilt for choice. On Children’s Day (Saturday 8 January) there will be lots of family activities and fun to keep the kids happy and busy. There will also be a three-day yachting conference at neighbouring Phuket Boat Lagoon marina, which will feature a number of influential figures from the yachting industry, as well as networking events and a Gala Dinner hosted by Intercontinental Phuket Resort on Saturday 8 January.

The Thailand International Boat Show promises to be a “can’t miss” event and will be held 6-9 January, 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina. For more information, visit www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.