Sat, October 30, 2021

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (October 30) that the high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds prevail across Thailand and the Gulf. Thundershowers are likely over upper Thailand with isolated heavy rains in some parts of the South.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rain; temperature lows of 20-27 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Nation Thailnad
