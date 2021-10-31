Sun, October 31, 2021

Internet cafes, gaming parlours in Bangkok may reopen from Nov 15

The Bangkok Communicable Disease Committee is being urged to let internet cafes and video game arcades reopen from November 15 provided they implement strict disease prevention methods.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said that most students between the ages of 12 and 18 in schools under its jurisdiction have received at least one Pfizer jab. More junior high-school students will receive their second jab between November 8 and 10.

