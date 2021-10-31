Internet cafes, gaming parlours in Bangkok may reopen from Nov 15

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said that most students between the ages of 12 and 18 in schools under its jurisdiction have received at least one Pfizer jab. More junior high-school students will receive their second jab between November 8 and 10.
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
