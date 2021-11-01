Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department