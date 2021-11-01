Fri, November 19, 2021

Thundershowers forecast over Thailand with isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday (November 1) that the high-pressure system covers the Northeast and the south China Sea while the easterly and southeasterly winds prevail across upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the easterly wind prevails across the Gulf and the South.

Thundershowers are likely over the country with isolated heavy rains in some areas of the South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
 

North: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. 

Northeast: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius. 

Central: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-23 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over 1 meter during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : November 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

