Inmates in Thailand to be allowed visitors soon

As of October 15, 21 prisons had administered the first jab to all inmates. The minister said that if the vaccination procedure goes as planned, prisons may start letting visitors in from November 12 onwards.
He also said that he has coordinated with the private sector to provide 2 million N95 masks to the Corrections Department to distribute among prisons. Somsak added that prisoners will be allocated seven masks each for protection when their relatives and friends visit.
Published : November 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
