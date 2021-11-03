Fri, November 19, 2021

51 containers being salvaged from cargo ship crash site in Samut Prakan

Marine Department officials toiled on Wednesday to salvage 51 containers at the site where two cargo ships crashed into each other on the Chao Phraya River in front of Samut Prakan’s city hall in Muang district on Tuesday afternoon.

The impact caused half of one cargo ship, which carried the 51 containers, to sink under the water.

The ship was identified as the OPK 3, a-670 tonne gross cargo vessel belonging to OPK Global Logistics Ltd.

About 500 metres from the half-sunken ship was the anchored NP Pathumthani, a 355-tonne gross cargo vessel that sustained damage at the front.

There were no reports of any injuries or deaths from the accident.

Wanchai Sabaijai, an OPK Global Logistics manager, said the OPK was carrying 51 containers from Saha Thai Port in Samut Prakan to Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi when the NP Pathumthani, which was travelling “off course”, T-boned it and caused it to leak and partially sink.

“A crane ship has been deployed to pick up the 51 containers from the half-sunken ship,” said Marine Department deputy director-general Phuri Theerakulpisut. “After that, officials will use patrol ships to push the OPK 3 toward the riverbank in order to drain water from its hull and fix the leak. We have also deployed buoys around it to prevent oil from leaking into the river,” he explained.

“We expect the operation to be completed in three days, after which all vessels should be able to travel in the particular area as normal,” he said.

Phuri added that the containers were found to carry agricultural products and ceramic ware. He advised ship operators who have to use the route to take extra caution around the salvage site.

Meanwhile, police officers are interviewing the ship helmsmen and witnesses to determine the cause of the accident.

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

