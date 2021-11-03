Diesel will be capped at not more than THB30 per litre

The Oil Fund Management Committee has to prepare an additional THB20 billion loan to freeze oil prices until April 2022.

The draft loan criteria will be presented for Cabinet consideration at a meeting sometime this month.

Kulit added that Thailand imports approximately 965,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Middle East, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United States, Russia, etc.

Some 89 per cent of oil is imported and only 11 per cent, or about 100,000 barrels per day, is produced by Thailand.

Therefore, domestic oil prices have moved in accordance with world prices, he said.