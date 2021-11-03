Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Diesel will be capped at not more than THB30 per litre

The National Energy Policy Council will on November 5 propose a reduction in oil collection revenue into the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund from 10 satang to 5 satang for 1-2 years so that the price of diesel does not exceed THB30 per litre, Energy Ministry permanent secretary Kulit Sombatsiri announced on Wednesday.

A request by the Land Transport Federation of Thailand to fix the price of diesel at THB25 per litre is not feasible as the oil fund does not have enough money to subsidise up to THB10.

The oil fund is presently only THB7.14 billion and will be used to freeze the price of diesel at THB30 per litre until the end of this year.

The Oil Fund Management Committee has to prepare an additional THB20 billion loan to freeze oil prices until April 2022.

The draft loan criteria will be presented for Cabinet consideration at a meeting sometime this month.

Kulit added that Thailand imports approximately 965,000 barrels of crude oil per day from the Middle East, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United States, Russia, etc.

Some 89 per cent of oil is imported and only 11 per cent, or about 100,000 barrels per day, is produced by Thailand.

Therefore, domestic oil prices have moved in accordance with world prices, he said.

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.