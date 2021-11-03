Thailand ready to comply with US law on marine products

The United States is Thailand’s number 1 trading partner for aquatic animals and marine products, with a value of up to THB40 billion.
January 1, 2023, will spell the expiration of a five-year grace period under MMPA requirements of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has followed up on the assessment of marine mammal status, set up a system to collect data on marine mammals from fisheries, updated rules, regulations or relevant measures to reduce marine mammal mortality and injuries from fishing in line with the MMPA, and will report this data to the United States, Ratchada added.
Published : November 03, 2021
