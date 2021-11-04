Cannabis, hemp-based cosmetics makers instructed to register online

Supattra added that it is expected that within this year there will be more raw materials from other cannabis and hemp licensees which should support the demands of both domestic and international markets.

She urged the manufacturers and exporters of cosmetics containing cannabis and hemp ingredients to apply for the registration via an e-submission system and pay through electronic channels. After the payment is completed, the registrar will receive a notification receipt within three working days.

“The FDA provides advice on how to submit a cosmetic notification and labeling. It also provides an export certificate issuing service through e-submission system for exporters. Those who are interested in learning more details can visit the cosmetic control group's website at https://www.fda.moph.go.th/sites/Cosmetic/SitePages/Permission.aspx,” the deputy secretary-general said.