December 28 made a special holiday for Eastern region

Back when Phraya Taksin left Ayutthaya to Chanthaburi during the Burmese–Siamese War of 1765–1767, he travelled through all eight provinces to gather people and find army bases.

The holiday is however only for this year.

The Cabinet also agreed to set additional public holidays as a special case in 2022, amounting to four days: July 15, July 29, October 14 and December 30.