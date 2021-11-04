Fri, November 19, 2021

December 28 made a special holiday for Eastern region

The Cabinet decided to make December 28, Phraya Taksin Day, a holiday for the Eastern region, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam announced on Thursday.

The region comprises eight provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo and Trat.

The governors of all eight provinces suggested the holiday.

Back when Phraya Taksin left Ayutthaya to Chanthaburi during the Burmese–Siamese War of 1765–1767, he travelled through all eight provinces to gather people and find army bases.

The holiday is however only for this year.

The Cabinet also agreed to set additional public holidays as a special case in 2022, amounting to four days: July 15, July 29, October 14 and December 30.

This was decided upon so people could have long holidays, which are expected to stimulate travel and the overall economy of the country.

Published : November 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

