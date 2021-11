Heavy rains may flood 11 provinces in South of Thailand from Nov 7-13

The centre said the rains may also cause heaving flooding in 11 provinces in the South, namely Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Surat Thani, Krabi, Ranong and Phuket.

Meanwhile, heavy rain over Saturday night caused flash floods in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Krabi, affecting 143 households. No casualties were reported and as of press time, the floods had started clearing.