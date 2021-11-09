Good Governance Promotion Clinic: A New Innovation for Corruption Prevention

The Good Governance Promotion Clinic is based on the premise that certain cases classified as corruption occurred due to the lack of, or poor understanding of, or poor oversight, or inexperience with the complex government rules and regulations involved with managing grants and projects. Such cases do not involve actual misuse or abuse of public funds, but because they are in violation of official regulations are considered corruption cases.



The Clinic provides officials from the PACC to visit, advise and exchange ideas in a friendly consultation with project operators around the country. PAAC's various partners would bring their expertise to provide the needed assistance that the PACC alone may not be able to carry out fully. This new and innovative mechanism started in October 2020 and, as of October 28, 2021, the Clinic has made field visits as well as given counsels to 270 projects in 67 provinces. The suggestions and recommendations provided by the Clinic to the project owners have enabled them to abide by official guidelines before the budget disbursement process thus preventing any wrongdoing. However, cases of suspected wrongdoing and corruption will be forwarded for investigation by responsible parties.

Related news: