Most Thais desperate to start travelling, survey finds

According to prevention measures put in place, all domestic travellers are required to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative ATK test.

Kasikorn Research Centre said it expects Thais to take 29.1 million trips in the last two months of the year, marking a 14.2 per cent drop from the same period last year.

However, the centre said, the number of trips can jump to 155 million times next year provided there are no more outbreaks.