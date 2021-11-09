Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Most Thais desperate to start travelling, survey finds

If there is no new wave of Covid-19 infections, then the Thai tourism sector should embark on its path to recovery early next year, Kasikorn Research Centre said on Tuesday.

A recent survey revealed that 73.7 per cent of Bangkok residents want to start travelling once the Covid-19 situation is under control. This should prove to be a good supporting factor for the economy during the upcoming holiday season, researchers said.

However, recovery is likely to be gradual because not all areas are ready to receive visitors.

According to prevention measures put in place, all domestic travellers are required to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative ATK test.

Kasikorn Research Centre said it expects Thais to take 29.1 million trips in the last two months of the year, marking a 14.2 per cent drop from the same period last year.

However, the centre said, the number of trips can jump to 155 million times next year provided there are no more outbreaks.

Related News

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.