Most Thais desperate to start travelling, survey finds

A recent survey revealed that 73.7 per cent of Bangkok residents want to start travelling once the Covid-19 situation is under control. This should prove to be a good supporting factor for the economy during the upcoming holiday season, researchers said.
However, recovery is likely to be gradual because not all areas are ready to receive visitors.
According to prevention measures put in place, all domestic travellers are required to provide proof of double vaccination or a negative ATK test.
Kasikorn Research Centre said it expects Thais to take 29.1 million trips in the last two months of the year, marking a 14.2 per cent drop from the same period last year.
However, the centre said, the number of trips can jump to 155 million times next year provided there are no more outbreaks.
Published : November 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
