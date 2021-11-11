Fri, November 19, 2021

Transport Ministry supervises Hua Lamphong Station development plan

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob on Wednesday attended an online meeting with ministry’s executives to follow up on the progress of area development plan of the Bangkok Railway Station, also known as Hual Lamphong, as well as the areas along the Bang Sue – Hua Lamphong train route.

Also attended the meeting are ministry's permanent secretary Chayatham Phromsorn, Department of Land Transport's director-general Jirut Wisanjit, State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor Nirut Maneephan, and representatives from the SRT Asset Ltd.

After the opening of Bang Sue Grand Station as Thailand’s new central hub of rail transport, the Bangkok Railway Station’s role as the former central hub has been reduced. Transport Ministry aims to develop areas around Hua Lamphong Station to preserve its historical importance as well as generate highest benefits, as the areas are located in city’s heart and accessible via both Blue Line and Red Line trains.
 

SRT Asset Ltd, who has been tasked with supervising the development project, aims to establish a city’s transportation centre at Hua Lamphong and turn some of the surrounding areas into modern commercial infrastructure to attract visitors of all age groups. 

The company will also be responsible for the development of areas along the Bang Sue – Hua Lamphong train route, such as the Ratchawithi Station project which will facilitate people’s accessibility to Ramathibodi Hospital, and the Thonburi Station project, which will feature the medical innovation research centre, commercial and residential areas.

SRT Asset reported that as for the development of areas along the Rama IX route, currently it is revising the contract and surveying the areas to be developed.
    
Transport Minister Saksayam acknowledged the projects’ progress, and urged that responsible agencies  to follow the laws and related regulations in handling the development projects.

He also tasked the SRT to consider stopping alll train operations at Hua Lamphong as soon as possible so the development project could start, and advised SRT Asset to invite land developers to join the bidding of Hua Lamphong project to obtain new development ideas.
 

