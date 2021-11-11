Corrections Department to pilot dog therapy in four prisons

Somsak also said the department is planning to invite dog breeder associations to join the campaign.

Canines to be used in the pilot phase will come from animal shelters to save on budget.

“We will use only selected breeds that are suitable for inmates and prison setting,” he said.

“The prioritised groups of participants will include those who have repeatedly committed disciplinary offences, inmates under psychotherapy and elderly prisoners. These inmates will be closely monitored, with their mental status being recorded and analysed according to psychological standards,” Somsak said.

“If the programme is successful, we will consider expanding it to other prisons,” he added.