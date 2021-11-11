Fri, November 19, 2021

Corrections Department to pilot dog therapy in four prisons

The Department of Corrections will start a dog therapy programme in selected prisons to improve the mental health of inmates as well as promote career opportunities when they finish serving their sentences, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Thursday.

“Four prisons have been selected to run the programme – Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison, Rayong Central Prison, Khlong Phai Prison in Nakhon Ratchasima and Khao Bin Central Prison in Ratchaburi,” he said.

“The programme aims to teach inmates to be kinder and more humane, besides handing them vocational skills. Graduates under this programme can use the experience to become a veterinarian assistant or work in a dog grooming shop.”

Somsak also said the department is planning to invite dog breeder associations to join the campaign.

Canines to be used in the pilot phase will come from animal shelters to save on budget.

“We will use only selected breeds that are suitable for inmates and prison setting,” he said.

“The prioritised groups of participants will include those who have repeatedly committed disciplinary offences, inmates under psychotherapy and elderly prisoners. These inmates will be closely monitored, with their mental status being recorded and analysed according to psychological standards,” Somsak said.

“If the programme is successful, we will consider expanding it to other prisons,” he added.

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

