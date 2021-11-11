Fri, November 19, 2021

Chiang Mai finally starts administering Moderna amid a rise in Covid infections

Chiang Mai residents travelled at last to Lanna Hospital in Mueang district to receive their Moderna vaccinations after having booked jabs in advance and waiting for months for the vaccine.

The hospital arranged seating outside the main building and allowed 12 people in at a time to reduce congestion.

Lanna Hospital and Thonburi Healthcare Group have a total of 42,422 bookings of 81,232 doses, with 3,167 people in the first lot to receive the jabs.

Vaccinations are being carried out from today, November 11, until November 23, with the potential to inject 500 people per day.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee found 436 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 21,218 since April. Some 372 have been recovering daily, 5,024 were under treatment and there were three new deaths, taking the total to 78 so far.

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

