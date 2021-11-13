The North and Northeast still cool, heavy rains forecast in the South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.



Source: Thailand Meteorological Department