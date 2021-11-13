Fri, November 19, 2021

The North and Northeast still cool, heavy rains forecast in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (November 13) that the strong high-pressure system over upper Thailand is weakening, but the North and the Northeast still remain cool.

Meanwhile, the active low-pressure cell covers the South of Thailand. It is expected to move to Andaman Sea by November 14, while the strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand. Very heavy rains are likely over Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong and Krabi with isolated heavy rains over Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf should beware of inshore surge. 

Waves are 2-3 meters high in the Gulf and more than 3 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore until November 14. The high-pressure system cover upper Thailand is weakening, but it remains cool in the North and the Northeast.
 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees and highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 11-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 30-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 26-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with heavy to very heavy rains in many areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

