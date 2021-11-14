Fri, November 19, 2021

Japan opens its doors to students, businessmen

Japan is allowing some groups of people to enter the country and has eased a few restrictions as of November 8. The decision was prompted by the fact that Covid-19 infections in Japan are dropping, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Thani Sangrat said on Saturday.

Under new measures, the quarantine period has been reduced from 10 days to three for Japanese nationals, foreigners who have resident status in Japan and people travelling to the country for business or other long-term activities, provided they are fully vaccinated.

The country only recognises Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, and travellers are required to obtain approval from relevant Japanese authorities first.

Japan has also increased the limit of visas granted per day from 3,500 to 5,000.

Before entering Japan, visitors are required to provide details of their activities, which will then be verified by an agency.

The country is still not open to tourists.

Published : November 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

