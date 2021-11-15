Fri, November 19, 2021

Influx of migrants once Thailand opens all its borders may spark outbreak, says minister

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha, who is in Krabi for the mobile Cabinet meeting, voiced concern that a flood of migrant workers once the country fully reopens will spark a new wave of infections.

He also said he was worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases during the Loy Krathong festival on November 19.

Separately, the minister said he plans to propose that Krabi’s Koh Lanta be developed into a wellness centre to cater to foreigners, especially Scandinavians, who flock to the island for winter.

According to the ministry’s database, at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been provided to 71 per cent of Krabi’s population of 470,000, while 273,568 people have received their second dose and 21,944 their first dose.

Published : November 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

