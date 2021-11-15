Influx of migrants once Thailand opens all its borders may spark outbreak, says minister

He also said he was worried about a rise in Covid-19 cases during the Loy Krathong festival on November 19.

Separately, the minister said he plans to propose that Krabi’s Koh Lanta be developed into a wellness centre to cater to foreigners, especially Scandinavians, who flock to the island for winter.

According to the ministry’s database, at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been provided to 71 per cent of Krabi’s population of 470,000, while 273,568 people have received their second dose and 21,944 their first dose.