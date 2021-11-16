Fuel fund gets THB20 billion to keep diesel at no more than THB30/litre

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said this loan will help the fund maintain the price of diesel at a ceiling of 30 baht per litre.
In normal circumstances, the fund spends about 1 billion baht every month to keep the price of diesel stable. However, judging by the skyrocketing price of fuel, the loan should last the fund at least four months, Prayut said.
The government can lawfully lend the Oil Fuel Fund up to 30 billion baht, though it has capped this loan at 20 billion baht.
Published : November 16, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021