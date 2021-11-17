Cool weather in the North and Northeast, isolated heavy rains in the South

The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South while the low-pressure cell covers the middle South. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in these areas should beware of the severe condition. Waves are 1-2 meters high in the Gulf and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and fog in the morning with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Fog in the morning with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department