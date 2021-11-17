Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Cool weather in the North and Northeast, isolated heavy rains in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday (November 17) that the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in cool weather in the North and the Northeast and morning fog in upper country. All transports should proceed with caution in foggy areas.

The weak northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South while the low-pressure cell covers the middle South. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the South. People in these areas should beware of the severe condition. Waves are 1-2 meters high in the Gulf and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather and fog in the morning with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather and fog in the morning with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 13-16 degrees Celsius.

Central: Fog in the morning with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 28-33 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Mostly cloudy with rains in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-26 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Related News

Published : November 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.