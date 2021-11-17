Anutin responds to criticism that Thailand won’t get technology transfer for Paxlovid antiviral pill

“But you can be confident that the Public Health Ministry has completely prepared for medicines and vaccines to support the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

“Favipiravir is an effective drug, especially in the early stages of Covid-19. This will reduce the duration of treatment,” the minister said.

Molnupiravir and Paxlovid will be ordered for those who need them as an add-on drug, not the main drug. Paxlovid has not yet been registered with the Thai FDA, but it is about to be get approval from the US FDA.

Asked if the criticism was politically motivated, Anutin said he did not know.