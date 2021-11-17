Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

BAAC supports communities in generating income from greenhouse gas sequestration

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) has teamed up with the Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation (TGO) and the Faculty of Forestry, Kasetsart University, to impart knowledge to the community on carbon sequestration according to the Low Emission Support Scheme and award certificates to communities that operate under the standard by converting the value of greenhouse gas sequestration into income, BAAC manager Thanarat Ngamwalairat said on Wednesday.

The BAAC has supported the community, providing THB100 per tonne of carbon – not more than THB50,000 per community – for 45 communities participating in the project involving a total of 880,791 trees accounting for 279,644 tonnes of carbon sequestration.

The BAAC and TGO are also cooperating to upgrade the valuable wood community to the Thailand Voluntary Emission Reduction Programme (T-VER) to extend the sale of carbon credits.

Two communities – Ban Li Tree Bank and Ban Daeng Tree Bank in Khon Kaen – have so far registered for the T-VER.

They are expected to produce 3,025 tonnes of CO2 carbon credits through the project period.

Related News

Published : November 17, 2021

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.