11 escapees from Nakhon Sawan prison captured

“The 11 male prisoners, 10 Thais and one Myanmar national, had climbed up a hole in the ceiling of the holding room used to quarantine prisoners while they await their Covid-19 test results,” he said.

“They went their separate ways after escaping from the building.”

The prisoners were scheduled to be transported to Nakhon Sawan Central Prison upon completing their quarantine.

Raphiphong said the police managed to capture five prisoners shortly after the escape, while the rest were nabbed during the night as they tried to head back to their houses, with the last prisoner caught at 2am on Thursday.

A news source revealed that eight prisoners, including the Myanmar man, had been arrested under drug charges, while the other three were detained for theft, fraud and committing an offence against a judicial officer.