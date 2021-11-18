Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

11 escapees from Nakhon Sawan prison captured

Eleven prisoners who reportedly escaped from Khlong Pho Temporary Prison in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district on Wednesday evening have been captured, Nakhon Sawan police chief Pol Maj-General Raphiphong Sukphaiboon said on Thursday.

“The 11 male prisoners, 10 Thais and one Myanmar national, had climbed up a hole in the ceiling of the holding room used to quarantine prisoners while they await their Covid-19 test results,” he said.

“They went their separate ways after escaping from the building.”

The prisoners were scheduled to be transported to Nakhon Sawan Central Prison upon completing their quarantine.

11 escapees from Nakhon Sawan prison captured

Raphiphong said the police managed to capture five prisoners shortly after the escape, while the rest were nabbed during the night as they tried to head back to their houses, with the last prisoner caught at 2am on Thursday.

A news source revealed that eight prisoners, including the Myanmar man, had been arrested under drug charges, while the other three were detained for theft, fraud and committing an offence against a judicial officer.

Related Stories

Vaccination begins at Min Buri prison, with aim of inoculating all inmates in a week

Six Palestinians escape from an Israeli prison through a tunnel, sparking a manhunt

50,000 inmates set for release as Covid explosion hits Thai prisons

Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.