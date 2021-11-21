How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said featuring this traditionally woven fabric in a contemporary setting has taken it to the world stage.

The costume was designed by fashion designer Polpat Asavaprapha of the brand ASAVA.

The hand-woven silk brocade, which is often worn by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, generates more than 37 million baht per year for Lamphun province.

This silk is also one of the 50 products from Thailand that has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) label.