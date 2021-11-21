How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said featuring this traditionally woven fabric in a contemporary setting has taken it to the world stage.
The costume was designed by fashion designer Polpat Asavaprapha of the brand ASAVA.
The hand-woven silk brocade, which is often worn by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, generates more than 37 million baht per year for Lamphun province.
This silk is also one of the 50 products from Thailand that has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) label.
Chirachot Soontrarak, a member of the team that oversees the silk weaving in Lamphun, said to maintain the GI tag, the focus has to be on three main aspects, namely production, finished product and traceability.
He added that the GI tag has also boosted the value of the silk up by 40 to 50 per cent.
The Commerce Ministry is holding a GI Fest, which will feature the 50 GI products from across the country, at its headquarters in Nonthaburi from November 22 to 25.
Published : November 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021