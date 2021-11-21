Sun, November 21, 2021

in-focus

How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

The traditional Thai costume was worn by K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban in her record-breaking music video “Lalisa” was created using the “pha mai yok dok” silk brocade that Lamphun is so famous for.

Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said featuring this traditionally woven fabric in a contemporary setting has taken it to the world stage.

The costume was designed by fashion designer Polpat Asavaprapha of the brand ASAVA.

The hand-woven silk brocade, which is often worn by Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, generates more than 37 million baht per year for Lamphun province.

This silk is also one of the 50 products from Thailand that has been given the Geographical Indication (GI) label.

How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

Chirachot Soontrarak, a member of the team that oversees the silk weaving in Lamphun, said to maintain the GI tag, the focus has to be on three main aspects, namely production, finished product and traceability.

He added that the GI tag has also boosted the value of the silk up by 40 to 50 per cent.

How Lalisa took Thai silk to the world stage

The Commerce Ministry is holding a GI Fest, which will feature the 50 GI products from across the country, at its headquarters in Nonthaburi from November 22 to 25.

Related News

Published : November 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Khon Kaen police arrest man over Saturday gold shop heist

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Latest News

Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Buriram United wow fans with sensational win

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Even sleeping can pay nowadays

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Wildlife rangers on lookout for stray elephants after one electrocuted to death in Prachinburi

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.