Wed, November 24, 2021

in-focus

China allows import of rice from 93 Thai mills

China has registered 93 Thai mills that produce and process rice, Department of Agriculture director-general Pichet Wiriyaphaha said on Wednesday.

He said China’s General Administration of Customs had imposed a measure that requires all rice exporters to be registered.

“Today, we received good news from China that after a random inspection of five representatives of Thai rice producers and processors, 46 have been successfully registered and can export rice to China,” Pichet said.

After combining and updating the list, Thailand now has 93 exporters who are allowed to send rice to China.

During the January-October period, Thailand exported 430,000 tonnes of rice to China worth nearly THB7 billion.

Besides Thailand, China imports rice from India and Vietnam.

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Khlong Chong Nonsi park on track to open on Dec 25

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Crackdown on illegal migrant workers after November 30

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Energy consumption will see only 0.2% increase for the year amid Covid-19 situation

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Pattaya fireworks fest beckons

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Latest News

China allows import of rice from 93 Thai mills

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Khlong Chong Nonsi park on track to open on Dec 25

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Crackdown on illegal migrant workers after November 30

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Energy consumption will see only 0.2% increase for the year amid Covid-19 situation

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.