Picturesque Phuket and Krabi star in new Czech movie

This marks the first time a Czech film production is concentrating its filming almost entirely in Thailand, with 97 per cent of the movie being shot in Krabi and Phuket.

The lead actor in the movie is Jiri Langmajer and during filming he has posted pictures and videos of his experiences in Thailand to his over 270,000 Instagram followers, amounting to valuable exposure for the destination.

The TAT Prague Office and Czech-based filmmaker Logline Production announced the making of the movie at a press conference on October 27, 2021. The press conference was attended by over 20 members of the Czech media, and the news was published on various channels including cnn.iprima.cz (TV) and super.cz, idnes.cz and pravy.com (online).