Tue, November 30, 2021

in-focus

Tourists to Thailand still need to undergo RT-PCR tests, book first night in SHA Plus+ hotel

Thailand will continue conducting RT-PCR tests on travellers arriving under the Test & Go scheme, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after wrapping up the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

This means tourists will still need to book their first night in a SHA Plus+ hotel as they wait for their test results.

Prayut said the plan to conduct rapid antigen tests (ATK) has been shelved given the new variant Omicron being found in many parts of Europe.

Thailand has also banned flights from eight countries in southern Africa, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Omicron, marked as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, was reported on November 24 and found in a sample collected in South Africa on November 9.

