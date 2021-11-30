Tourists to Thailand still need to undergo RT-PCR tests, book first night in SHA Plus+ hotel

This means tourists will still need to book their first night in a SHA Plus+ hotel as they wait for their test results.
Prayut said the plan to conduct rapid antigen tests (ATK) has been shelved given the new variant Omicron being found in many parts of Europe.
Thailand has also banned flights from eight countries in southern Africa, namely Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Omicron, marked as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation, was reported on November 24 and found in a sample collected in South Africa on November 9.
Published : November 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
