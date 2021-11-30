Tue, November 30, 2021

in-focus

Cabinet allocates over THB5 billion to bolster Bangkok transit system and state railway

The Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to provide subsidies of 2.28 billion baht to the Bangkok Mass Transit Organisation (BMTA) and 3.38 billion baht to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

These funds are being allocated to compensate for losses incurred by BMTA and SRT as well as to boost their liquidity.

The Cabinet has also instructed the two organisations to seek ways of reducing their reliance on subsidies, boosting revenue and reducing costs.

BMTA said it will expedite the preparation of a business rehabilitation plan that is in line with plans to reform the public bus system in Greater Bangkok. The SRT, meanwhile, has been instructed to come up with a business recovery plan, especially to earn additional income from the transfer of assets.

Related News

Published : November 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cabinet earmarks over THB140 billion for rice price guarantee next year

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Tourists to Thailand still need to undergo RT-PCR tests, book first night in SHA Plus+ hotel

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Bangkok’s suburban Red Line in full service, attracts over 10,000 commuters on first day

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Garment workers fight for their right to survival, as police slap them with charges

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet allocates over THB5 billion to bolster Bangkok transit system and state railway

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Cabinet earmarks over THB140 billion for rice price guarantee next year

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Tourists to Thailand still need to undergo RT-PCR tests, book first night in SHA Plus+ hotel

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Bangkok’s suburban Red Line in full service, attracts over 10,000 commuters on first day

Published : Nov 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.