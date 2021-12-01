Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

WHO chief lauds Thailand for health insurance, primary healthcare system

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised Thailand for its health insurance and primary healthcare system, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Wednesday.

Ghebreyesus made this remark to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after a special session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Traisulee said Anutin attended the special session to discuss with Ghebreyesus the possibility of allowing Thailand to join WHO’s BioHub System and Universal Health Preparedness and Response in a bid to share experiences and guidelines in preparation for health emergencies,

“Meanwhile, the public health minister took the opportunity to talk about Thailand’s healthcare mechanisms, such as village health volunteers, subdistrict health-promoting hospitals and our mix-and-match vaccine strategy, which enabled the country to effectively deal with the Covid-19 crisis,” Traisulee said.

WHO chief lauds Thailand for health insurance, primary healthcare system

She also said Ghebreyesus advised Anutin to join the African Vaccine Association Trust if Thailand was willing to donate Covid-19 doses to countries with low access to vaccines.

“In this regard, Anutin told the WHO chief that he would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha,” Traisulee said.

WHO chief lauds Thailand for health insurance, primary healthcare system

She added that Anutin also congratulated Ghebreyesus for being chosen as WHO director-general for another term.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET expected to rise on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.