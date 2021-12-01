WHO chief lauds Thailand for health insurance, primary healthcare system

Traisulee said Anutin attended the special session to discuss with Ghebreyesus the possibility of allowing Thailand to join WHO’s BioHub System and Universal Health Preparedness and Response in a bid to share experiences and guidelines in preparation for health emergencies,

“Meanwhile, the public health minister took the opportunity to talk about Thailand’s healthcare mechanisms, such as village health volunteers, subdistrict health-promoting hospitals and our mix-and-match vaccine strategy, which enabled the country to effectively deal with the Covid-19 crisis,” Traisulee said.