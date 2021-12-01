Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

CCSA calls on 241 travellers from 8 southern African nations to report for Covid tests

Precisely 255 people entered Thailand during the November 15-27 period from eight at-risk southern African countries – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa – with three having left and 252 still in Thailand. Of these, only 11 have been contacted for screening of the worrying Omicron variant, Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Wednesday.

The Public Health Ministry would like to inform the remaining 241 – who comprise both Thais and foreigners –to report immediately for a free RT-PCR test.

Those who arrived in Thailand from November 28 will be required to quarantine for 14 days and undergo three additional tests for the virus.

For those who arrived from November 15, a 14-day quarantine is required.

Thailand is closed to travellers from the eight African countries from December 1, except those with Thai nationality.

Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk reported that as of November 15, there have been 783 foreigners from Africa who entered Thailand.

The police are now trying hard to locate the people on the list so they can be given free RT-PCR tests and quarantined.

Related News

Published : December 01, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET expected to rise on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.