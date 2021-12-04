Bangkok elections in 2022 if peace continues, says Prayut

“The election will be held next year when the situation is normal and everything is ready. There’s no point in arguing about it now,” the premier told the press.
Though a Bangkok governor’s term lasts no more than four years, the incumbent, Pol General Aswin Kwanmuang, has been in office since October 18, 2016. He was appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order.
The gubernatorial elections have been pushed back indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak and political rallies.
Meanwhile, Prayut also told the press that he will stay in his position until his term ends in March 2023.
“If the country continues being peaceful, I will serve until my term is over. Let’s hope there is no political accident that causes damage to the country until the time comes,” he said.
When asked if he would go for the job of party-list MP after his term as PM ends, Prayut said he will consider that option closer to the time.
He also voiced concerns about the pilots of the F5 fighter aircraft that crash-landed in Lopburi’s Chai Badan district on Friday afternoon.
Wing Commander Sutthimet Uamma, 36, of the 21st Squadron in Ubon Ratchathani sustained serious injuries as he ejected from the plane before it crashed in an unpopulated area during a training exercise. The other two pilots, who also ejected from the plane, suffered minor injuries.
Royal Thai Armed Forces spokesman Lt-General Kongcheep Tantrawanich said on Friday that the seriously injured pilot is in hospital and officials are investigating the cause of the crash. He also added that the F5 fighter aircraft has been in commission for 43 years since 1978 and was undergoing an overhaul to boost its efficiency.
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
