Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

No sign of Omicron in South of Thailand, government says

No Omicron infections have been found in Thailand’s southern provinces, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Saturday.

Tests were widely conducted in the provinces of Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat after a student returning from South Africa tested positive in Malaysia.

However, the person has been quarantined and all close contacts are being monitored and tested, Malaysian authorities say.

As for calls to reopen the Thai-Malaysia border, Ratchada said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is considering the proposal and will come up with a solution after its meeting on December 13.

Related News

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful scenery at Gulf Forest Park in Shanghai

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.