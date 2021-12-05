Bangkok’s Yellow Line nears completion, set to open mid-2022

Tue, December 07, 2021

Trial runs of the Yellow Line MRT monorail between Phawana and Samrong stations and to the Lat Phrao station have encountered no bugs in the control or signalling system, Surapong Laoha-Unya, director of the Eastern Bangkok Monorail, said last week.

He added that the service should be open to the public by mid next year.

Surapong also said the construction of the Yellow Line monorail project is 86 per cent complete, civil work is 88 per cent and the electric train system is 83 per cent complete.

Meanwhile, construction of the Pink Line, which links Bangkok and Nonthaburi, is 82 per cent complete, with 83 per cent of civil work done and 80 per cent of the electric train system ready.

Surapong said the monorail will open gradually in 2022, with the Yellow Line’s Phawana-Samrong route opening first followed by the Lat Phrao connection.

Similarly, the Pink line will open the Chaeng Wattana Government Complex-Minburi section first, except for Nopparat Ratchathani Station. Its other two sections – Chonburi-Chaeng Wattana and Khae Rai-Nonthaburi Civic Centre – will be opened later.

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

