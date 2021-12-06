Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains and isolated thundershowers in the South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 12-15 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-11 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 10-16 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-11 degrees Celsius.

Central: Morning Cool to cold; temperature lows of 15-18 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.

East: Morning Cool; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Morning cool in upper part, isolated thundershowers in lower part; temperature lows of 19-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department