Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, less rains and isolated thundershowers in the South

Morning cool to cold weather is forecast in the North, the Northeast and the Central regions. Morning cool weather is forecast in the East. Cold to very cold with isolated frost on mountaintops are likely in the North and the Northeast. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather.
The northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South is weakening. Less rain and isolated thundershowers are likely in the South. The moderate wind and wave in the Gulf of Thailand are expected 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers areas. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers area.
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold with morning fog; temperature lows of 12-15 degrees Celsius, highs of 26-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-11 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 10-16 degrees Celsius, highs of 27-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-11 degrees Celsius.
Central: Morning Cool to cold; temperature lows of 15-18 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-30 °C.
East: Morning Cool; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Morning cool in upper part, isolated thundershowers in lower part; temperature lows of 19-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 19-23 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-33 °C; waves about 1 metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Morning cool; temperature lows of 19-21 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-31 °C.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021