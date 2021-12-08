Wed, December 08, 2021

Food delivery market value expected to reach THB7.9 billion in 2022: Kasikorn Research

The food delivery market value for the year is expected to grow 46.4 per cent from 2020 thanks to the work-from-home culture and the government’s co-payment Khon La Khrueng scheme, Kasikorn Research Centre said on Wednesday.

The centre, in cooperation with LineMan Wongnai Co and market data, expects food deliveries via applications to increase in 2022, driven by customer demand amid a hybrid work pattern (partly working at home and also at the office).

Food delivery companies also continue to organise promotions to stimulate the market while expanding services to more provincial areas to meet rising consumer demand.

With operators expanding their marketing areas and continuously offering promotions, this is likely to drive up the Consumer Order Number Index in 2022 to 477, an increase of 2.9 per cent from 2021.

Each order in 2022 is expected to average around THB193, up from THB190 baht, mainly due to an increase in restaurant expenses, the cost of food raw materials, labour costs and the price of managing risk in this Covid-19 situation.

Kasikorn Research Centre estimates that the food delivery market value in 2022 will be worth about THB79 billion, with a growth of 4.5 per cent.

And in the event of a severe outbreak from the new Omicron variant, the food 

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

